iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $55,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $233.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

