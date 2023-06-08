iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Announces Dividend of $0.09

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0907 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

PABU traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

