iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,037 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

