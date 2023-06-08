iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:EWJV)

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3927 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

EWJV stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 162,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,611. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

