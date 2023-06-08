iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Raised by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 764,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.