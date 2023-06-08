iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

ILF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.30. 291,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

