iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 199,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 133,871 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $36.77.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,856,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

