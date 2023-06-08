iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,164 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter.

FALN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. 130,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

