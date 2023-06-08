iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 128,986 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $53.92.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
