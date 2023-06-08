iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 128,986 shares.The stock last traded at $54.07 and had previously closed at $53.92.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

