iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Reduced by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJH stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.55. 513,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,176. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.23.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

