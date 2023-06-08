iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.