iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.95

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 46466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,935,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79,473 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.