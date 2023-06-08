iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.95

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 46466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,935,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79,473 shares during the period.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
