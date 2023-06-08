iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,975 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 954,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

