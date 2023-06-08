Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $251,790.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $56.36. 946,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

