Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $251,790.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:IRM traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $56.36. 946,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.
Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
