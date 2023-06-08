Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 103,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 562% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,591 call options.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,851,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at V.F.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

