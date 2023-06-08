Investors Buy Large Volume of Option Care Health Call Options (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 298% compared to the average daily volume of 1,422 call options.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OPCH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 946,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

