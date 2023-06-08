Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 23,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 17,831 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,140,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

Shares of TMUS traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,965,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,501. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.