Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.99% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 46,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $618.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

