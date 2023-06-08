Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $420.53. The stock had a trading volume of 245,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,701. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.52. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

