Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.20 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00015797 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $18.17 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,984,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,510,981 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

