International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 635,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.03.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.89%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 78.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 36,060.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

