International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
International Seaways Stock Performance
INSW stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 635,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,495. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.03.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 78.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 36,060.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
