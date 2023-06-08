Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Strength Trading Down 0.6 %

TRNR stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Interactive Strength has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Strength

In other news, major shareholder Bradley James Wickens purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,640,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 101,640 shares of company stock valued at $625,482 in the last 90 days.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

