Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 997,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,051 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $182,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,546,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,408,770. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

