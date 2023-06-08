Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 1,042,318 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,285,814.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Barry Bays sold 16,204 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $414,012.20.

On Tuesday, April 11th, F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20.

On Tuesday, March 28th, F Barry Bays sold 26,241 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $656,549.82.

On Monday, March 13th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $227,010.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 571,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,106. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352,208 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMCI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.