Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) COO Sells 5,281 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RJF traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.20. 167,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,353. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

