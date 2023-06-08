Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RadNet Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 587,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,000. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDNT. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

