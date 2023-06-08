Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Prothena Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 493,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.36. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
