Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prothena Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 493,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.36. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.