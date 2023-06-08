Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Sells 118,927 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.7 %

OMI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 715,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,863.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 376,297 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,147,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

