Insider Selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DTE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.69. 752,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,836. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.