Insider Selling: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Sells 30,774 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman sold 30,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £42,775.86 ($53,177.35).

On Wednesday, April 12th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 115 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($187.28).

CLI stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 133.80 ($1.66). 124,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. The stock has a market cap of £531.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.00 and a beta of 0.86. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 126.69 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 227 ($2.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

