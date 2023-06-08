Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $22,857.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $22,857.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $20,910.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.12, for a total transaction of $21,012.00.

CDNS stock opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $239.00.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

