Insider Buying: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Purchases $211,662.10 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director James Monroe III purchased 184,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,158.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, James Monroe III purchased 97,338 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $107,071.80.

On Monday, May 15th, James Monroe III acquired 75,175 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,175.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, James Monroe III acquired 708,863 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $701,774.37.

On Tuesday, May 9th, James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

