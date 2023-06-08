Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Buys 7,097 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,097 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $82,467.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,194,288 shares in the company, valued at $48,737,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,758 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,688.74.

On Thursday, May 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,439 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,608,272.39.

On Friday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,783 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $457,251.57.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

