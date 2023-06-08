Insider Buying: Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Acquires $16,140.15 in Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $16,140.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,390.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $14.90.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 433.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 88,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

