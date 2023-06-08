Insider Buying: Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Acquires $16,140.15 in Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $16,140.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,390.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance
Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $14.90.
Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
