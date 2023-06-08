Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Stock Position Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 319,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,425.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. 12,459 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

