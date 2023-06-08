Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.05 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.29). Approximately 380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.30).

Ingenta Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,155.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

