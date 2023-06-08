InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.16. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 33,164 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 283,591 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 190,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

