Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 371,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 334,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $10,888,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 529,325 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Immatics by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 374,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.