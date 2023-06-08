Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Immatics worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Immatics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMTX. Mizuho began coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Immatics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of IMTX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,797. Immatics has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

