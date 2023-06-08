Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $203.79 and last traded at $204.42. Approximately 578,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,299,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.56.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

