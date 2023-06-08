Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $203.79 and last traded at $204.42. Approximately 578,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,299,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.56.
ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
