IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,736. IDT has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $747.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Insider Activity at IDT

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $193,422 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 2,426.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 44.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 60.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 175.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Featured Stories

