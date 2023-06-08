ICON Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $210.08 million and $3.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,107,232 coins and its circulating supply is 959,107,255 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

