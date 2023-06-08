IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Down 17.6%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 154,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 50,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.