IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 3.1%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 103,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,948,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.