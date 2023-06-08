IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 3.1%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 103,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,948,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

