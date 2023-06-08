iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Denis Ricard Sells 7,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE IAG opened at C$89.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.50. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$59.61 and a one year high of C$93.15. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

