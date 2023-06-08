Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

