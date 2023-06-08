Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 3.5%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 202,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,318,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $738.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -249.99%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 over the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

