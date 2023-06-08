Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $305.65

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $305.65 and last traded at $304.83, with a volume of 68579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $304.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 4,246.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 148,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 57,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hubbell by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

