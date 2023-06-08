HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.