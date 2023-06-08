Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading Down 0.9%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67. 641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Get Hoya Capital Housing ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises approximately 39.4% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 4.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hoya Capital Housing ETF

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital Housing 100 index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of 100 equities representing the US residential housing industry. HOMZ was launched on Mar 20, 2019 and is managed by Hoya.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.